More than 1,300 S. Koreans injected with mishandled flu vaccines
SEOUL, Sept. 30 (Yonhap) -- More than 1,300 South Koreans have received potentially defective flu vaccines, health authorities said Wednesday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said a total of 1,362 people were found to have been injected with the vaccines that were not supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperature.
Inactivated vaccines should be stored in refrigerators, and exposure to room temperatures could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.
But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperatures has yet to be determined.
An ongoing study on the safety of the exposed vaccines is expected to wrap up early next week.
