(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin roughed up in postseason elimination game

This was Ryu's shortest outing of this season, his first with the Blue Jays after signing a four-year, US$80 million contract. The seven runs allowed were also his season high. He was 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA, mostly living up to the deal that made him the highest-paid pitcher in Blue Jays history, but he couldn't keep the Jays alive in their first postseason since 2016.