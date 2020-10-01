Ryu Hyun-jin's successful 1st season with Blue Jays ends with postseason elimination

In a much-scrutinized decision, the Blue Jays held out Ryu, their No. 1 starter from the regular season, for Game 1 and instead gave him the Game 2 assignment on five days' rest. The conventional wisdom has it that teams should go with their best starter available for the first game of a postseason series, given the importance of winning the opener. But the Blue Jays defended their move as a strategic decision that would ensure a matchup advantage with multiple bullpen options, while giving Ryu, coming off a season-high 100 pitches in his final regular season start against the New York Yankees, an additional day off.

