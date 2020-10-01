(LEAD) Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun takes no-decision in postseason debut

Kim, a big league rookie after 13 years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), was a surprise Game 1 starter, chosen over established pitchers Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty. Kim did have a strong regular season in his own right, with a 3-0 record and a 1.62 ERA in eight appearances, including seven starts. Plus, Kim had his share of big game experience, having won four Korean Series titles with the SK Wyverns and having pitched in the Olympics and World Baseball Classic games.