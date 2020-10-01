Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 October 01, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/16 Cloudy 20
Incheon 22/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 24/16 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/15 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/15 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/15 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/16 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 25/13 Cloudy 20
Busan 24/16 Sunny 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
5
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
3
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korean military was eavesdropping when N. Korea issued order to kill official: sources
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back, raising woes over spread during holiday
-
3
New virus cases bounce back, raising woes over spread during holiday
-
4
Moon vows successful antivirus measures, economic recovery in Chuseok message
-
5
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies