No win for 2 S. Korean starters in MLB postseason

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays and Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals both got the starting nods for their wild-card games, which took place Thursday morning (South Korean time), the first time in major league postseason history that two South Korean starting pitchers were on the mound on the same day. It also happened to be Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, but those who got up early to see the two left-handers didn't have much to be thankful for.

