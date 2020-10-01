PM voices worries over drive-thru rally
SEOUL, Oct. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister said Thursday he is "worried" over a court decision to approve a drive-thru rally this weekend.
Chung Sye-kyun asked those who plan to hold the rally to abide by court guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"The government will respect (the rally) as long as they hold a legal rally set by the court and the risk of spreading COVID-19 won't be big," Chung said in a radio interview aired earlier in the day.
His comments came a day after the Seoul Administrative Court approved the drive-thru rally involving less than 10 vehicles in Seoul on National Foundation Day this Saturday.
The court allows nine people -- each in their cars -- to hold the rally for two hours, but they are banned from lowering their car windows or chanting slogans during the rally.
The participants are also required not to have any face-to-face meeting or contact before and after the rally in a move to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Chung warned that the government will disperse the rally and hold relevant people accountable if they fail to abide by the guidelines.
In August, tens of thousands of people held anti-government rallies in central Seoul, which health officials said are partly to blame for a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
South Korea's daily infections had spiked to triple digits after the massive rallies on Aug. 15 Liberation Day.
On Thursday, South Korea reported 77 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 23,889, with 415 deaths.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
5
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
3
BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release
-
4
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
5
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
1
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday
-
2
(LEAD) More than 1,300 S. Koreans injected with mishandled flu vaccines
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back, raising woes over spread during holiday
-
4
(LEAD) Court OKs drive-thru rally of less than 10 vehicles
-
5
N. Korea's spy chief demoted to colonel general