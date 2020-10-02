Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 02, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/16 Sunny 60

Incheon 22/18 Sunny 60

Suwon 24/15 Sunny 60

Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 23/15 Sunny 60

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 20

Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/15 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/17 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!