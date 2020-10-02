Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 02, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/16 Sunny 60
Incheon 22/18 Sunny 60
Suwon 24/15 Sunny 60
Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/16 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 23/15 Sunny 60
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20
Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 20
Jeju 25/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/15 Cloudy 20
Busan 25/17 Sunny 20
(END)
