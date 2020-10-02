Today in Korean history
Oct. 3
1979 -- South Korea's National Assembly, controlled by President Park Chung-hee's ruling party, deprives Kim Young-sam, head of the then opposition New Democratic Party, of his parliamentary seat in connection with his anti-government activities. The ouster touched off nationwide pro-democracy protests. A few weeks later, Park was assassinated by his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-kyu.
1999 -- Twenty-two workers are exposed to a radioactive leak at the Wolsong No. 3 nuclear power plant. The incident prompts a comprehensive safety check of all nuclear power plants in the country.
2005 -- Eleven people are crushed to death and 70 others are injured at a public stadium in Sangju, some 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as concertgoers were caught in a stampede.
2006 -- North Korea says it will conduct a nuclear test in the future, claiming U.S. hostile policy compels the communist country to do so. Defying severe criticism from the international community, North Korea conducted its first known nuclear test six days later on Oct. 9.
2007 -- South Korean President Roh Moon-hyun and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il hold summit talks in Pyongyang, the first inter-Korean summit in seven years after the one between then President Kim Dae-jung and Kim in June 2000.
2015 -- A man stabs the owner of an indoor shooting range and flees with a .45-caliber handgun and 18 bullets in the southern port city of Busan. The 29-year-old man was arrested after hours on the run. Police retrieved the weapon and bullets from the suspect.
2017 -- Kim Un-yong, former vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), passes away at 86. Kim played an instrumental role in helping Seoul win the right to host the 1988 Summer Olympics. He also served as the founding president of the World Taekwondo Federation -- presently World Taekwondo -- and of the South Korean national Olympic committee.
2019 -- Ten people are killed and four others go missing as Typhoon Mitag, the season's 18th typhoon, lashes the southern and eastern regions of South Korea.
