Three children show abnormal reactions to mishandled flu vaccines
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- Three out of the eight South Koreans who have shown abnormal reactions to potentially defective flu vaccines are children, the public health agency said Friday.
A total of 1,910 people were injected with the vaccines that were suspected to have been exposed to room temperature, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Out of the eight people who have complained of symptoms that include headaches, chills and nausea, one is under the age of 10, two are teenagers, three are in their 30s and two are in their 50s, the KDCA said.
"Those symptoms were mild, and their conditions have improved," a KDCA official said. "But the relations between the vaccine injection, and the symptoms have not been proven yet."
Last month, the KDCA temporarily halted its plan to offer free seasonal flu shots after some of the about 5 million doses of flu vaccines were partially exposed to temperatures outside the storage range.
Inactivated vaccines should be stored in a refrigerator, and exposure to room temperature could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.
But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperature has yet to be determined.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
3
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
BTS to drop new album 'BE' in Nov.
-
1
BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
3
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
4
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
1
New virus cases stay below 100, but gov't remains cautious against possible rebound after holiday
-
2
Air Force launches naming contest for new indigenous fighter jet
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader inspects flood recovery efforts together with sister
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases drop below 100 again, but country braces for potential flare-up during extended holiday