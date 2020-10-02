Moon sends message to Trump, first lady wishing for quick recovery from COVID-19
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in sent a message to U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday, wishing for their quick recovery from COVID-19, his office said.
The message came hours after Trump tweeted that he and his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus and that they would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.
"My wife and I, along with the South Korean people, wish for the president and first lady's swift recovery," Moon wrote in the message.
"We'd also like to send special words of solace and encouragement to your family and U.S. citizens," he added.
It was not the first time that Moon has sent such a message to a foreign leader infected with the virus. In April, Moon tweeted a similar message to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was hospitalized for COVID-19.
