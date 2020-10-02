Number of S. Koreans injected with mishandled flu vaccines tops 2,000
SEOUL, Oct. 2 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Koreans injected with potentially defective flu vaccines has surpassed 2,000, health authorities said Friday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said a total of 2,290 people in 15 cities and provinces were found to have been injected with the vaccines that were not supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperatures.
The figure marked a hike of 380 from the previous day.
By region, Gyeonggi Province topped the list with 673 people, followed by Gwangju with 361, North Jeolla Province with 326, Incheon with 214, North Gyeongsang Province with 161 and Seoul with 149.
Inactivated vaccines should be stored in refrigerators, and exposure to room temperatures could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.
But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperatures has yet to be determined.
