(LEAD) New virus cases below 100 for 3rd day; holiday effect on COVID-19 spread in focus
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 100 for the third straight day Saturday, but health authorities remain on alert over a potential rebound in virus cases after an extended fall harvest holiday.
The country added 75 more COVID-19 cases, including 52 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,027, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
It marked a fall from 63 new cases reported Friday and 77 cases Thursday. After daily infections hit 133 on Wednesday, they have declined back to double-digit figures. But the fall in daily cases was apparently in part affected by fewer tests during the holiday.
As South Koreans took the three-day Chuseok autumn holiday from Wednesday to Friday and are enjoying an uninterrupted weekend, health authorities remain on alert over the impact of people's mass movement to visit their hometowns or travel on the spread of coronavirus.
During the traditional holiday, many South Koreans usually travel across the country to reunite with family members and relatives.
Health authorities designated Monday to Oct. 10 as a special two-week period for toughened virus curbs on concerns that new virus cases may resurge again.
The country is wary of the impact of drive-thru rallies to be held by conservative groups later in the day in Seoul on the spread of coronavirus, after it reported more than 600 virus cases tied to an anti-government rally in central Seoul in mid-August.
A court approved a drive-thru rally involving less than 10 vehicles on National Foundation Day under strict quarantine steps at a time when the Seoul city government has banned rallies of 10 or more people.
The country's new virus cases had been in the triple digits for more than a month since Aug. 14, due mainly to cases tied to a church in northern Seoul and the protest on Aug. 15. Daily infections soared to 441 on Aug. 27.
But new COVID-19 cases have slowed on the back of tightened social distancing rules. The country reported 38 new cases Tuesday, marking the first time that daily infections fell below 50 since Aug. 11.
Sporadic cluster infections and untraceable cases still put a strain on the country's virus fight. South Korea is implementing the Level 2 social distancing guidance in its three-tier scheme across the nation.
Of the newly identified local infections, 25 cases were reported in Seoul and eight cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, west of Seoul, reported seven more cases.
Other municipalities reported new infections, with the southeastern port city of Busan adding eight cases and the central city of Daejeon reporting one new case.
The country, meanwhile, added 23 imported cases, increasing the total to 3,270. Five cases came from Uzbekistan, followed by four from the Philippines and three from Ukraine.
South Korea reported four additional deaths, raising the death toll to 420. The fatality rate was 1.75 percent.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 104 as of midnight, down three from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 21,787, up 54 from the previous day.
The country has carried out 2,339,859 coronavirus tests since Jan. 3.
