Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 03, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/17 Rain 20
Incheon 22/17 Rain 20
Suwon 23/17 Rain 20
Cheongju 23/18 Rain 60
Daejeon 23/18 Rain 60
Chuncheon 22/16 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 23/18 Rain 30
Jeonju 23/18 Rain 60
Gwangju 24/18 Rain 30
Jeju 25/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/18 Rain 30
Busan 25/19 Cloudy 30
(END)
