Saturday's weather forecast

09:02 October 03, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/17 Rain 20

Incheon 22/17 Rain 20

Suwon 23/17 Rain 20

Cheongju 23/18 Rain 60

Daejeon 23/18 Rain 60

Chuncheon 22/16 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/18 Rain 30

Jeonju 23/18 Rain 60

Gwangju 24/18 Rain 30

Jeju 25/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/18 Rain 30

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 30

