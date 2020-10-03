Today in Korean history
Oct. 4
1935 -- South Korea's first sound film "Chunhyangjeon" premieres at a Seoul theater.
1950 -- The American Forces Korean Network (AFKN) radio starts broadcasting.
2007 -- South Korea and North Korea announce the "Declaration of the Advancement of South-North Korean Relations, Peace and Prosperity" following a summit between President Roh Moo-hyun and leader Kim Jong-il. President Roh visited Pyongyang from Oct. 2-4.
2014 -- The curtain falls on the Incheon Asian Games after 16 days of tough competition by participating athletes and friendships shared by billions of sports fans on the continent but with familiar results: China placed first, South Korea second and Japan third in the medal standings.
North Korea sent a high-ranking delegation to the South for the Incheon Asian Games closing ceremony.
2018 -- A group of South Korean government officials, politicians and civic and religious leaders visits North Korea to take part in an event to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
BTS to drop new album 'BE' in Nov.
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
Air Force launches naming contest for new indigenous fighter jet
-
2
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader wishes Trump quick recovery from COVID-19
-
4
New virus cases below 100 for 3rd day; holiday effect on COVID-19 spread in focus
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 100, but gov't remains cautious against possible rebound after holiday