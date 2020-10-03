BTS ends 'BTS Week' special on Jimmy Fallon show with 'Dynamite' performance
SEOUL, Oct. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS marked the finale of nearly weeklong performances in a special series on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday (U.S. time) by singing its billboard-topping single "Dynamite."
The seven-member boy band sang and danced on a stage set like a roller-skating rink as they ended their pre-recorded live performances aired every day since Tuesday, which included two unique performances in which they donned traditional Korean "hanbok" attire at South Korea's royal palaces.
In a tweet, Fallon thanked BTS and its fans, known as "Army," for watching his show.
"I want to sincerely thank @BTS_twt for choosing to spend a week with us. And to the Army ... what can I say? You are a dream. You complete the picture. Keep shining. xo Chimmy," his tweet read.
BTS sang its hit song "Mikrokosmos" from its EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" the previous day on Gyeonghoeru, an iconic pavilion in Gyeongbok Palace.
On Tuesday, it performed another hit, "IDOL," in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of the palace.
The show was designed to showcase different music performances by the band each night, including live performances, comedy bits and virtual interviews.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
BTS to drop new album 'BE' in Nov.
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korea enforces enhanced virus curbs for upcoming holidays
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
Air Force launches naming contest for new indigenous fighter jet
-
2
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. leader wishes Trump quick recovery from COVID-19
-
4
New virus cases below 100 for 3rd day; holiday effect on COVID-19 spread in focus
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases stay below 100, but gov't remains cautious against possible rebound after holiday