Today in Korean history
Oct. 5
1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Ecuador.
1978 -- South Korea adopts the "Nature Protection Charter," which is comprised of seven resolutions highlighting South Koreans' duties and education for natural preservation.
1986 -- South Korea holds a closing ceremony for the 10th Asian Games in Seoul.
2009 -- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visits North Korea and meets its leader Kim Jong-il. South Korea expresses concerns that a set of economic deals reached between the North and China during the premier's trip to Pyongyang may affect the implementation of U.N. sanctions against the North.
2013 -- Officials of South Korea and the United States met for talks but failed to narrow differences over how much of the cost South Korea should share to keep American troops on its soil.
2018 -- Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon meets his North Korean counterpart, Ri Son-gwon, in Pyongyang on the sidelines of a joint event to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit.
2019 -- The United States and North Korea resume working-level nuclear talks in Sweden after a monthslong hiatus. The talks marked their first formal negotiation since February's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi ended without a deal.
