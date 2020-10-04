Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 14:00 October 04, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/16 Cloudy 30

Incheon 21/17 Cloudy 30

Suwon 22/16 Sunny 30

Cheongju 23/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 21/12 Sunny 60

Gangneung 24/16 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 21/18 Rain 20

Gwangju 22/18 Rain 30

Jeju 23/20 Rain 60

Daegu 23/18 Rain 20

Busan 25/20 Cloudy 30

