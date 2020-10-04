Sunday's weather forecast
All News 14:00 October 04, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/16 Cloudy 30
Incheon 21/17 Cloudy 30
Suwon 22/16 Sunny 30
Cheongju 23/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 22/17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 21/12 Sunny 60
Gangneung 24/16 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 21/18 Rain 20
Gwangju 22/18 Rain 30
Jeju 23/20 Rain 60
Daegu 23/18 Rain 20
Busan 25/20 Cloudy 30
(END)
