Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's camera rated best performer: report
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, topped the list of handsets with the best-performing cameras available in the market, a report showed Sunday.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, a high-end version of Samsung's phablet series, posted the highest marks among the latest smartphones, according to the report by U.S. Consumer Reports.
The high-end Note 20 Ultra has a 108MP wide-angle lens as well as 12MP telephoto and ultrawide cameras on the back. It features a maximum zoom range of 50x, instead of the 100x that was featured in the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.
The standard Note 20 features a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel (MP) wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.
Other Samsung smartphones were also included on the list, taking up nine of the 12 handsets recommended by the influential American consumer magazine. The tech giant's archrival Apple Inc. accounted for one.
In terms of shooting videos, however, the magazine said the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max boasted the best performance.
The Note 20 Ultra comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as well, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a micro SD card. It uses a 4,500-mAh battery.
The latest Note smartphones come with the S Pen that boasts 9 milliseconds of latency and 80 percent faster response time than its predecessor, according to Samsung. The stylus has an upgraded "air actions" feature, touchless gesture control that allows users to easily control their smartphones.
