Hyundai Motor Group ranks No. 4 in EV sales through July: report
SEOUL, Oct. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group emerged to become the world's fourth-largest player in terms of global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) over the first seven months of 2020, data showed Sunday.
South Korea's top automotive group saw its combined sales of electric vehicles advance 25 percent on-year to reach 60,707 over the January-July period, according to the data compiled by the Korea Automotive Technology Institute.
U.S. giant Tesla Inc. topped the list by selling 191,971 units over the cited period, up 4 percent on-year, trailed by Renault–Nissan with 86,189 units, down 5 percent over the cited period.
Germany-based Volkswagen followed with 75,228 units by more than doubling over the period.
China-based BYD Co. chased Hyundai Motor Group by selling 42,340 over the first seven months of 2020, although the figure plunged 63 percent on-year.
Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's top player, came in at the fourth place, while its smaller sister Kia Motors Corp. stood at the eighth place.
In terms of hydrogen fuel-cell models, Hyundai Motor Group became the top player in the segment through July this year by selling 2,879 units, up nearly 60 percent on-year.
Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp. sold 439 units, up 71 percent from the previous year, the data also showed.
