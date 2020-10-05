Number of abandoned pets tops 130,000 in 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- The number of abandoned animals in South Korea passed the 130,000 mark in 2019 amid a decline in animal shelters, government data showed Monday.
A total of 135,791 dogs, cats and other pets got deserted or lost last year, compared with 121,077 a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The data was submitted to a ruling party lawmaker for an annual parliamentary inspection of the ministry.
The number of abandoned pets in South Korea has soared 67.3 percent over the past five years, rocketing to last year's tally from slightly over 81,100 in 2014.
Gyeonggi Province, surrounding the South Korean capital of Seoul, posted the largest number of 28,212 last year, followed by the southern province of South Gyeongsang with 14,174.
In contrast to a steady annual rise in abandoned pets, the number of animal shelters stood at 284 last year, down 7.5 percent from 2015.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
2
(LEAD) New infection cases under 100 for 4th day; post-Chuseok virus fight in focus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
4
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
5
(2nd LD) Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis