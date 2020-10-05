K League's top club moves closer to title; another change at bottom of table

Stuck at 51 points, Jeonbuk now trail Ulsan by three points with three matches to play. Ulsan also hold a substantial edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, by 51 to 39. These two clubs will meet in their penultimate match of the season on Oct. 25. To pull off an unprecedented four-peat, Jeonbuk will have to win out and hope that Ulsan will falter down the stretch.