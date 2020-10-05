Seoul stocks open tad higher on auto gains
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened a tad higher Monday, led by gains in automakers, after a long holiday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.95 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,333.84 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investor sentiment was boosted by hopes for fresh economic stimulus in the United States.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.17 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shedding 0.6 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, jumped 3.64 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors spiked 5.44 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver retreated 1.52 percent, and its rival Kakao dipped 1.1 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 0.46 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI lost 1.15 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics remained flat, and Celltrion dropped 1.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,165.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.2 won from the previous session's close.
