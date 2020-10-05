Samsung launches new home cinema projector in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday launched its new home cinema projector here amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
The Premiere, Samsung's latest 4K ultra short throw laser projector, comes in two models, with the high-end LSP9T priced at 7.49 million won (US$6,430) and the standard LSP7T selling at 4.49 million won.
The home theater projector was first unveiled Sept. 2 at Samsung's virtual press conference event "Life Unstoppable."
The flagship LSP9T delivers up to a 130-inch screen with 4K picture quality using triple laser technology and boasts a maximum brightness of 2,800 ANSI lumens, according to the company.
Samsung said the Premiere is one of its lifestyle TV products that reflects users' lifestyle and living patterns. Samsung's lifestyle TV lineup currently includes the Serif, a home decor-focused TV, and the Terrace, an outdoor TV.
