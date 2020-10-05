N.K. media launch PR campaign to promote Kim's achievements ahead of key anniversary
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media launched a public relations campaign to promote what the country has achieved under leader Kim Jong-un, such as a remodeled factory and newly built houses, in an effort to rally public support ahead of this week's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) carried a report touting the successful reopening of the Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory in the country's northwestern province of Jagang after it was recently remodeled.
At the factory's inauguration ceremony on Sunday, the chairman of the Jagang Provincial Committee of the Workers' Party called on officials to "further cement the national foundation for anti-epidemic work and thoroughly protect and promote the life and health of our people from malignant infectious disease and all other diseases," KCNA said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the factory in August 2018 and last October, calling for stepped-up efforts to modernize the factory.
Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, stressed the successful development of a district surrounding Pyongyang International Airport, saying that the construction of hundreds of new houses and public facilities was completed.
The paper has highlighted the development of the area last year, saying that workers and officials have joined hands to finish the construction scheme as planned.
In a separate article, the paper also said "groundbreaking progress" in recovery efforts has been made at flood-ravaged areas in South Hamgyong Province.
The North appears to be reiterating several of its visible yet minor achievements in an effort to rally public support ahead of the party anniversary amid multiple challenges from its ongoing campaign against the coronavirus, devastation caused by recent typhoons and economic woes from global sanctions.
North Korea marks the 75th party founding anniversary on Saturday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
3
(2nd LD) Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis
-
4
(LEAD) FM Kang's spouse makes personal trip to U.S. despite travel advisory
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome