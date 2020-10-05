Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Pompeo asks for S. Korea's understanding over postponed trip to Seoul

All News 10:34 October 05, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and asked for understanding of the postponement of his planned trip to Seoul originally set for this week, the foreign ministry said.

Pompeo called off his visit to Seoul as he cut short his East Asia trip after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"Secretary Pompeo explained that his visit to South Korea, planned for this week, has been delayed for the U.S. side's inevitable reasons and asked for our side's understanding," the ministry said in a press release.

Kang, in turn, wished for U.S. President Trump and the first lady's swift recovery.

Despite the cancellation of his trip to Seoul, Pompeo still plans to visit Japan for Tuesday's Quad forum involving his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan, in a trip seen as a move to keep an increasingly assertive China in check.

During the talks, Kang also called for Washington's continued support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post of the World Trade Organization.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) poses for photos with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley in Palo Alto near San Francisco on Jan. 14, 2020, in this file photo provided by Kang's ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

