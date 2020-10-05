'DNA' becomes first BTS music video to hit 1.1 bln views on YouTube
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superstar BTS set another new record on YouTube as its music video for the song "DNA" racked up 1.1 billion views on Monday.
YouTube views for the music video of "DNA," released in September 2017, passed 1.1 billion views at 7:38 a.m., becoming the septet's first video to reach the milestone, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
"DNA," the main track for the group's EP album "Love Yourself: Her," was the first song by a South Korean act to simultaneously break into the Billboard's Hot 100 and Bill 200 main charts.
In addition to "DNA," the group's music videos "Boy with Luv" and "Fake Love" had also racked up 969 million views and 781 million views on YouTube, respectively, as of Monday.
The band made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with its disco-pop single "Dynamite."
BTS is set to release a new album titled "BE" on Nov. 20.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
3
(2nd LD) Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang's spouse makes personal trip to U.S. despite travel advisory