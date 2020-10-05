Moon vows S. Korea to play role in global fight against infectious diseases
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Monday to closer cooperation with the international community in response to the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.
He was delivering a Facebook message on the occasion of World Korean Day.
"COVID-19 has awakened (us) to the lesson that there shouldn't be a health care blind spot in any place of the globe," Moon wrote.
The government will share South Korea's experience in the fight against the coronavirus and offer humanitarian assistance and development cooperation for a joint response to infectious diseases, he added.
Moon cited South Korea's partnerships with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on strengthening their diagnostic capabilities.
He took note of contributions by 7.5 million Koreans living in 193 nations to the development of their homeland.
"Now is the time for their country to play a role," the president stressed. "(The government) will try to give them courage and pride that 'My country, the Republic of Korea, is always with me.'"
Koreans abroad celebrate World Korean Day on Oct. 5. This year, Korean community leaders have skipped their annual gathering in Seoul due to coronavirus concerns.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
3
(2nd LD) Pompeo cancels visit to S. Korea after Trump's virus diagnosis
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang's spouse makes personal trip to U.S. despite travel advisory