3 more USFK-affiliated Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Two American service members and a dependent of a U.S. Army soldier have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
The two service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on U.S. government chartered flights from the U.S. last week, while the dependent arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on a commercial flight on Tuesday, according to the U.S. military.
They all tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering 14-day quarantine and have since been transferred to isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Kunsan Air Base, it said.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 201, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," it said in a release. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."
USFK said it has not had an internal positive coronavirus case since mid-April.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
3
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
4
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome