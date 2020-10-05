DongkukStlMill 6,940 UP 600

SBC 10,100 UP 340

Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 UP 300

CJ 81,200 0

JWPHARMA 33,850 UP 250

LGInt 15,350 DN 100

DB HiTek 37,450 DN 50

KumhoPetrochem 118,500 UP 8,500

KPIC 188,500 UP 22,000

SK hynix 83,200 DN 800

Youngpoong 470,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 30,800 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,450 UP 950

SamsungF&MIns 185,000 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,700 UP 700

Kogas 25,700 UP 1,050

Hanwha 26,500 UP 1,350

ORION Holdings 12,500 UP 350

Daesang 26,250 UP 250

LotteFood 304,500 UP 5,000

SKNetworks 4,820 UP 65

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16900 UP150

KiaMtr 50,500 UP 3,600

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 28,550 UP 950

HITEJINRO 35,950 DN 300

Yuhan 65,100 UP 900

CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 4,500

DOOSAN 47,050 UP 200

DaelimInd 80,800 UP 3,400

NEXENTIRE 5,510 UP 160

CHONGKUNDANG 171,500 UP 5,500

KCC 153,500 UP 7,500

SKBP 140,500 DN 16,000

AmoreG 49,300 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 187,000 UP 8,500

BukwangPharm 28,350 DN 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 45,000 DN 150

TaekwangInd 656,000 UP 4,000

SsangyongCement 5,760 DN 110

(MORE)