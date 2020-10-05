KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 6,940 UP 600
SBC 10,100 UP 340
Hyundai M&F INS 22,650 UP 300
CJ 81,200 0
JWPHARMA 33,850 UP 250
LGInt 15,350 DN 100
DB HiTek 37,450 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 118,500 UP 8,500
KPIC 188,500 UP 22,000
SK hynix 83,200 DN 800
Youngpoong 470,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,800 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,450 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,700 UP 700
Kogas 25,700 UP 1,050
Hanwha 26,500 UP 1,350
ORION Holdings 12,500 UP 350
Daesang 26,250 UP 250
LotteFood 304,500 UP 5,000
SKNetworks 4,820 UP 65
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16900 UP150
KiaMtr 50,500 UP 3,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,300 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 28,550 UP 950
HITEJINRO 35,950 DN 300
Yuhan 65,100 UP 900
CJ LOGISTICS 182,000 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 47,050 UP 200
DaelimInd 80,800 UP 3,400
NEXENTIRE 5,510 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 171,500 UP 5,500
KCC 153,500 UP 7,500
SKBP 140,500 DN 16,000
AmoreG 49,300 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 187,000 UP 8,500
BukwangPharm 28,350 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,000 DN 150
TaekwangInd 656,000 UP 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,760 DN 110
