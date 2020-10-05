Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 October 05, 2020

KAL 19,300 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,180 UP 40
LG Corp. 75,600 UP 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 83,800 0
BoryungPharm 15,650 UP 150
L&L 10,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,700 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,850 UP 2,250
Shinsegae 213,000 UP 500
Nongshim 319,500 UP 5,500
SGBC 27,900 UP 300
Hyosung 75,700 UP 2,700
Donga Socio Holdings 131,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE 29,400 UP 800
Binggrae 57,800 DN 1,200
GCH Corp 23,250 DN 50
LotteChilsung 89,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,490 UP 70
POSCO 205,000 UP 9,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 UP 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,050 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,790 UP 115
DB INSURANCE 45,850 UP 650
SamsungElec 58,700 UP 500
NHIS 9,400 UP 260
SK Discovery 63,500 DN 400
LS 56,500 UP 4,000
GC Corp 221,500 0
GS E&C 24,700 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 436,500 UP 3,000
PanOcean 3,820 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,460 DN 20
SKC 83,800 UP 800
GS Retail 33,650 UP 150
Ottogi 575,000 UP 7,000
IlyangPharm 76,800 DN 2,400
F&F 92,600 UP 3,500
MERITZ SECU 3,335 UP 90
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!