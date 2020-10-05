KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 75,700 DN 400
Hanmi Science 57,400 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 140,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 108,000 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,150 UP 260
KSOE 83,700 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,150 UP 3,700
OCI 59,500 UP 2,500
LS ELECTRIC 59,200 UP 2,700
Mobis 236,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,400 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 UP 100
S-1 87,400 DN 100
Hanchem 151,000 UP 1,500
DWS 23,950 UP 550
UNID 45,600 UP 950
KorZinc 382,500 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,280 DN 50
SYC 55,800 UP 1,400
HyundaiMipoDock 29,900 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 42,400 UP 1,550
S-Oil 54,100 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 157,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 213,000 UP 16,500
HMM 7,380 UP 170
HYUNDAI WIA 43,200 UP 2,700
SKTelecom 240,500 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 54,200 UP 3,400
KEPCO 20,600 UP 200
SamsungSecu 31,100 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 8,310 UP 70
HyundaiElev 40,750 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,900 UP 550
Hanon Systems 12,850 UP 500
SK 202,500 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 3,910 UP 10
GKL 12,300 DN 100
Handsome 29,950 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 4,045 UP 125
COWAY 81,600 UP 2,300
