KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 UP 1,800
IBK 8,110 UP 100
NamhaeChem 8,170 DN 30
DONGSUH 29,800 UP 150
BGF 4,100 UP 20
SamsungEng 10,800 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 105,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 28,650 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 21,150 UP 200
KT 23,050 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152500 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 15,300 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,650 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,800 DN 200
KT&G 83,000 UP 600
DHICO 14,000 UP 700
LG Display 15,650 UP 300
Kangwonland 21,500 0
NAVER 298,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 370,500 UP 6,000
NCsoft 789,000 DN 17,000
DSME 24,250 UP 450
DSINFRA 8,890 UP 120
DWEC 2,805 UP 20
Donga ST 93,100 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,650 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 398,500 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 172,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 27,450 UP 400
LGH&H 1,499,000 UP 51,000
LGCHEM 659,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 71,500 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,300 UP 1,250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 0
LGELECTRONICS 92,100 UP 400
Celltrion 254,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 22,550 UP 1,950
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,900 UP 600
