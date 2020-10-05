KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 73,800 UP 1,300
LOTTE Himart 30,500 UP 200
GS 31,550 UP 550
CJ CGV 22,100 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,150 0
Fila Holdings 37,650 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,300 UP 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 1,555 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 169,000 UP 5,000
LF 13,850 UP 450
FOOSUNG 9,690 UP 290
SK Innovation 141,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 25,000 UP 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 39,050 UP 1,500
Hansae 18,050 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 59,100 UP 2,600
Youngone Corp 28,000 UP 300
KOLON IND 38,550 UP 800
HanmiPharm 273,500 0
BNK Financial Group 5,070 UP 10
emart 143,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY319 00 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 UP 800
HANJINKAL 68,600 0
DoubleUGames 73,200 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 102,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 119,000 UP 3,000
MANDO 39,300 UP 3,650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 685,000 DN 5,000
INNOCEAN 53,300 0
Doosan Bobcat 28,250 UP 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,900 DN 100
Netmarble 163,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S217500 DN500
ORION 133,500 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 124,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 299,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 21,450 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 8,650 UP 70
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
3
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
4
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome