Seoul stocks extend winning streak to 4th day on U.S. stimulus hopes
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares jumped by more than 1 percent to extend their winning streak to a fourth session Monday, as investor sentiment improved on hopes for fresh economic stimulus in the United States. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.11 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 2,358.0.
Trading volume was moderate at about 746 million shares worth some 10.5 trillion won (US$9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 647 to 211.
Foreigners bought a net 169 billion won, ending their seven-session selling streak, while retail investors sold a net 548 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 388 billion won.
The gains were largely attributed to optimistic statements by key U.S. officials related to the new US$2.2 trillion stimulus proposal.
Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the stimulus bill, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showing stronger confidence about the stimulus talks.
"The stock markets are paying attention to policy options that Trump can come up with (during his campaign)," Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Jae-man said.
"The increasing possibility of stimulus agreement seems to be holding up the stock market against the political uncertainties," he added.
Most large caps closed higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.86 percent to 58,700 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.95 percent to 83,200 won.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, jumped 4.76 percent to 187,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors spiked 7.68 percent to 50,500 won.
Leading steelmaker POSCO surged 5.87 percent to 205,000 won.
Internet portal giant Naver advanced 0.67 percent to 298,500 won, and its rival Kakao added 1.65 percent to 370,500 won.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.76 percent to 659,000 won, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 0.69 percent to 436,500 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.72 percent to 685,000 won, and Celltrion dropped 1.17 percent to 254,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,163.4 won per dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
3
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
4
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome