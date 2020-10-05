S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 5, 2020
All News 16:30 October 05, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.679 0.668 +1.1
3-year TB 0.881 0.846 +3.5
10-year TB 1.479 1.430 +4.9
2-year MSB 0.828 0.802 +2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.221 2.193 +2.8
91-day CD None None None
(END)
