Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Moon urges no let-up in coronavirus alert ahead of another holiday period
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed his appreciation Monday for South Korean people's cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus during the Chuseok holiday season and requested continued support for the government's antivirus campaign.
He cited another holiday that will start Friday, which is Hangeul Day, or the Korean Alphabet Day, while speaking in front of pool reporters and cameras during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
---------------------------
Prosecutors seek 1 1/2 yr prison term for ex-President Chun in libel trial
GWANGJU -- The prosecution on Monday sought a 1 1/2 year prison term for former President Chun Doo-hwan on charges of defaming an activist priest who documented a bloody crackdown by Chun's troops on pro-democracy demonstrators in Gwangju.
On May 18, 1980, citizens in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, rose up against the military junta led by Chun. His troops ruthlessly cracked down on the nine-day uprising, leaving more than 200 people dead and 1,800 others wounded, according to official data.
---------------------------
Seoul city vows to block rallies on another national holiday
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will block all mass rallies on Hangeul Day in an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, an official said Monday.
The city government imposed a ban on rallies of 10 or more people in August after mass anti-government rallies on Liberation Day on Aug. 15 were blamed for a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. The ban has since been extended until midnight Sunday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend winning streak to 4th day on U.S. stimulus hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean shares jumped by more than 1 percent to extend their winning streak to a fourth session Monday, as investor sentiment improved on hopes for fresh economic stimulus in the United States. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.11 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 2,358.0.
---------------------------
Cordoning off Gwanghwamun Square from protestors 'inevitable' to prevent COVID-19 outbreak: police chief
SEOUL -- The police chief said Monday that cordoning off a main public plaza in central Seoul on Saturday was inevitable in the country's fight against the coronavirus, refuting criticisms from opposition politicians that the measure stymied people's right to assemble.
No large-scale anti-government rally was held at Gwanghwamun Square on National Foundation Day as some 300 police buses sealed off the area and subway trains passed without stopping at nearby stations to prevent protesters from gathering there.
---------------------------
S. Korea to terminate temporary visa policy for foreign spouses
SEOUL -- The government will terminate its temporary service that allows foreign spouses of South Koreans whose short-term visas are close to expiry to apply for marriage migrant visas while staying in the country, starting next week, the justice ministry said Monday.
South Korea has temporarily allowed foreign spouses who entered the country with short-term visas to change their visas to marriage migrant visas (F-6) since late May, as it became harder for them to re-enter the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
---------------------------
(LEAD) BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
SEOUL -- Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop superstars BTS, attracted a promising amount of deposits from retail investors on the first day of a two-day subscription for its initial public offering (IPO) next week, probably the biggest share sale on the local market.
The IPO subscription runs Monday to Tuesday, prior to the company's listing on Oct. 15.
(END)
