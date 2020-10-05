FM Kang keeps it low-key amid growing criticism over husband's overseas trip
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sought to keep it low-key on Monday after she came under fire over her husband visiting the United States in disregard of a travel advisory that her ministry issued to warn citizens against going overseas over coronavirus concerns.
Lee Yill-byung, Kang's husband and a professor emeritus at Yonsei University, left for the United States on Saturday, reportedly to buy a yacht and sail on it. The trip sparked sharp criticism as Kang has urged South Koreans to refrain from overseas trips under the ministry's non-binding travel advisory.
"Professor Lee is also very much embarrassed," Kang told Yonhap News Agency. "I'd like to continue to offer words of apology again."
Kang also offered an apology on Sunday.
Earlier Monday, Kang skirted the media by turning up at her office in the morning through the basement parking lot of the ministry building. But she is expected to face intense scrutiny over the matter during the parliamentary audit slated for Wednesday.
The foreign ministry has recently renewed the special travel advisory until Oct. 19, recommending against travel to all countries and territories over COVID-19 concerns.
