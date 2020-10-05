American aces headline list of candidates for KBO's top player award for Sept.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) unveiled six nominees for the Player of the Month for September on Monday. Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers and Drew Rucinski of the NC Dinos are the two pitchers, up against the Dinos' catcher Yang Eui-ji, their second baseman Park Min-woo, the Tigers' outfielder Choi Won-jun and LG Twins' first baseman Roberto Ramos.

