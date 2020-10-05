American aces headline list of candidates for KBO's top player award for Sept.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (Yonhap) -- Two American aces are among six candidates for September's top player award in South Korean baseball.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) unveiled six nominees for the Player of the Month for September on Monday. Aaron Brooks of the Kia Tigers and Drew Rucinski of the NC Dinos are the two pitchers, up against the Dinos' catcher Yang Eui-ji, their second baseman Park Min-woo, the Tigers' outfielder Choi Won-jun and LG Twins' first baseman Roberto Ramos.
Brooks and Rucinski tied for most wins in September with four apiece. Brooks led the KBO in ERA with 0.95 over 28 1/3 innings, while Rucinski had the most strikeouts with 36 in 31 2/3 innings.
At the plate, Yang batted .367/.422/.673 in 25 September games and led everyone with 32 RBIs that month. His teammate, Park, was tops in batting average with .410, in on-base percentage with .475 and in hits with 41 across 26 games.
Choi, the Tigers' leadoff man, tied for the KBO lead in runs for September with 25 and ranked second behind Park with a .452 on-base percentage. Choi enjoyed a 21-game hitting streak last month.
Ramos launched a league-high nine home runs in September. He also led the league in the long-ball department in August with 10. This is Ramos' third nomination for the Player of the Month award, after May and August.
A combination of media votes and online fan votes will determine the winner, to be announced Sunday. The winner will receive 2 million won (US$1,720) in prize money and a gold bar worth 600,000 won, courtesy of the league's title sponsor, Shinhan Bank.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon expresses condolences over death of S. Korean official in shooting by N. Korean troops
-
2
(URGENT) BTS' hit single 'Dynamite' reclaims top spot on Billboard singles chart after 2 weeks at No. 2
-
3
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
2
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
3
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
4
S. Korea to maintain toughened virus curbs this week
-
5
N. Korean paper carries article on Iran's new weapons