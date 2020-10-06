Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:05 October 06, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Feeling desperate, S. Korea's young people pursue money (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- National debt ratio to GDP is 60 pct, doubts on effectiveness of fiscal rules (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. balks at S. Korea's request for fuel for nuclear-powered submarine (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to shift responsibility for sound fiscal rules to next gov't (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Snowballing national debt sends effectiveness of fiscal rules into doubt (Segye Times)
-- 'When my dad was killed, what was the country doing?': son of killed fisheries official (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Dear President, what was the country doing when my dad was killed?': son of killed fisheries official (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Illegal medical practices prevalent in short-staffed public hospitals (Hankyoreh)
-- Chicken restaurant franchise BHC systematically engaged in 'killing BBQ,' its rival company (Hankook Ilbo)
-- PPP's chief Kim Chong-in suggests to reform labor law (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rags to riches becomes twice as difficult over past 26 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Punters cautious about Big Hit IPO (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Two children confirmed to have had COVID-linked syndrome in Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Large-scale Cabinet reshuffle in the offing (Korea Times)
