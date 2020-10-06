Gov't collects over 100 tln won in fees over 5 years
SEJONG, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The government has collected more than 100 trillion won (US$86.2 billion) in various fees over the past five years, state data showed Tuesday.
The government had imposed a total of 90 fees on businesses and self-employed people as of 2019, the same as the number posted the previous year, according to the data from the finance ministry.
After peaking at 95 in 2015, the number of fees edged down to 94 in 2016 and 89 in 2017, according to the data submitted for an annual parliamentary inspection of the ministry.
The government collected a combined 100.3 trillion won in charges from 2015-2019, with the amount coming to 20.4 trillion won last year.
By law, the government can impose fees, which serve as quasi-taxes, to raise funds for specific public services.
(END)
-
1
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
2
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
4
Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
5
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
3
N. Korean paper carries article on Iran's new weapons
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13
-
5
Pompeo asks for S. Korea's understanding over postponed trip to Seoul