Samsung to spend 39.6 bln won for 31 research projects
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will spend more than 39.6 billion won (US$34.1 million) for 31 research projects in the areas of basic science, materials engineering and information and communication technology solutions through its foundation.
The South Korean tech giant confirmed the research projects chosen for funding in the second half of 2020, which include studies related to human taste receptors, cell therapy and quadruped walking robots.
Since 2013, Samsung has been funding local scientists under its future technology fostering scheme after endowing a total 1.5 trillion won through its foundation.
It has so far provided 812.5 billion won in funding for 634 research projects at universities and public research institutes in South Korea.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
2
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
3
BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases smallest since early August, upcoming holiday crucial for virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) Defense ministry verified N. Korean order to burn body of dead official: opposition leader
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
3
N. Korean paper carries article on Iran's new weapons
-
4
Pompeo asks for S. Korea's understanding over postponed trip to Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to impose face mask fine starting Nov. 13