He does it again: Rays' Choi Ji-man homers off Yankees' Gerrit Cole in ALDS
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Choi Ji-man hits Gerrit Cole like few others in Major League Baseball (MLB).
Choi, the South Korean first baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays, blasted a two-run homer off the New York Yankees' ace in Game 1 of their American League Division Series (ALDS) at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday (local time).
It was Choi's fourth career home run and 10th hit in 19 career at-bats against Cole, including postseasons. Choi also has 10 RBIs against the right-handed fireballer.
The ball left Choi's bat at 108.9 miles per hour and traveled 429 feet over left center. These teams will play their entire best-of-five series in San Diego as the neutral venue, with no traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.
During this past regular season, Choi had only three home runs, but two of them came against Cole. With the history of his success against one of MLB's top pitchers, Choi got the start in the cleanup spot in the first game.
Cole won the early battle, as Choi popped out to third baseman Gio Urshela to end the first inning.
But in the fourth with the Rays trailing 2-1, Choi drilled a 95.8 mph fastball on the outer part of the plate for a go-ahead, two-run shot.
The Rays' 3-2 lead was short-lived, however, as the Yankees responded with two solo homers in the top of the fifth against starter Blake Snell to take a 4-3 lead.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
