The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 06, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.55 0.55
2-M 0.61 0.61
3-M 0.68 0.68
6-M 0.84 0.84
12-M 0.92 0.92
(END)
