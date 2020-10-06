Ministry completes audit of 22 civic groups, finds no reason to cancel licenses
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry has completed an audit of around 20 civic groups and found no reason to cancel the licenses for their operation, a ministry official said Tuesday.
The audit began in August into 109 activist groups after some defector organizations defied the government's appeal not to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets amid concerns such activity could heighten tensions and endanger people in border regions.
Critics have raised speculation that the audit is targeting defector groups. The ministry claims that it has nothing to do with the leafleting issue, saying that the probe is aimed to determine whether they are operating as declared.
"As of Tuesday, we have completed the audit into 22 nongovernmental organizations," the official told reporters. "We have confirmed that those entities into which the audit was completed have shown commitment to keeping their operation going and made efforts to carry out activities in accordance with the purposes of their establishment."
The official said the ministry plans to complete the audit into the other organizations by the end of this year through close consultations with them and take follow-up measures, if necessary, based on the results of the probe.
"We expect all those entities to operate in accordance with the purposes of their establishment and in an appropriate and transparent manner going forward," the official added.
