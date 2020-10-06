LS Cable builds 2nd plant in India
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday that it has built its second plant in India to meet growing demand for coaxial jumper in India and other countries.
The move doubled the annual production capacity of coaxial jumper at LS Cable & System India, a wholly owned subsidiary of LS Cable & System, the company said, without providing details.
LS Cable & System India supplies coaxial jumper to such telecom companies as Reliance Jio and Airtel through Samsung Electronics Co. and Ericsson, accounting for about 20 percent in the Indian market.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
3
(LEAD) BTS performs 'Mikrokosmos' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
4
Naver faces 26.7 bln-won fine, accused of manipulating algorithms
-
5
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
S. Korean bio firms in race for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine development
-
3
(2nd LD) Defense ministry denies real-time eavesdropping of N. Korea's shoot-to-kill order
-
4
BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean military was eavesdropping when N. Korea issued order to kill official: sources
-
1
BTS agency begins 2-day IPO subscription from individuals
-
2
Tottenham's Son Heung-min grabs brace vs. Man United in return from injury
-
3
N. Korean paper carries article on Iran's new weapons
-
4
BTS' agency to close IPO retail subscription
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, potential uptick after holiday worrisome