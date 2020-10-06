Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Cable builds 2nd plant in India

All News 13:46 October 06, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday that it has built its second plant in India to meet growing demand for coaxial jumper in India and other countries.

The move doubled the annual production capacity of coaxial jumper at LS Cable & System India, a wholly owned subsidiary of LS Cable & System, the company said, without providing details.

LS Cable & System India supplies coaxial jumper to such telecom companies as Reliance Jio and Airtel through Samsung Electronics Co. and Ericsson, accounting for about 20 percent in the Indian market.

This photo, provided by LS Cable & System Ltd., shows the second plant of its subsidiary LS Cable & System India. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LS Cable & System
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!