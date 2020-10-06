Gov't to propose revised laws to allow abortion until 14th week of pregnancy

According to two articles of the country's Criminal Act, which was made into law in 1953, a woman who "procures her own miscarriage through the use of drugs or other means" shall be punished by imprisonment of up to one year or by a fine of up to 2 million won (US$1,685). Also a doctor who performs an abortion with a patient's consent can be slapped with imprisonment of up to two years and up to three years if performed without permission. Abortions are only legally allowed in case of rape or when carrying out the pregnancy is likely to put the expectant mother's health at great risk.