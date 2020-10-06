Doosan to expand presence in unmanned forklift market
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Corp., the holding company of South Korea's Doosan Group, said Tuesday that it will increase sales of unmanned forklifts in the country.
Industrial Vehicle, a business division of Doosan, has been discussing ways to provide its automated guided forklifts to about 20 companies, Doosan said.
Last year, Doosan launched its first-ever unmanned forklifts in the local market.
"To meet growing demand for automated forklifts, we plan to expand our product lineup to pallet trucks known as pump trucks," the company said.
Doosan Group, facing a cash squeeze, has been seeking to sell core assets. The group sold its 18.05 percent stake in battery foil maker Doosan Solus Co. to private equity fund SkyLake Investment Co. for 238 billion won (US$205 million) last month.
The company also disposed of its business division and oil pressure machine maker Doosan Mottrol to a consortium of two local private equity investment firms -- Socius Advisors and Well to Sea Investment Co. -- for 453 billion won.
