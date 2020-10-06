KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 659,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,610 DN 150
BukwangPharm 29,350 UP 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 45,450 UP 450
KAL 19,800 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,220 UP 40
LG Corp. 76,800 UP 1,200
AmoreG 49,050 DN 250
HyundaiMtr 182,500 DN 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,700 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 28,350 DN 200
HITEJINRO 38,300 UP 2,350
Yuhan 65,000 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 46,250 DN 800
Hyosung 76,000 UP 300
LOTTE 29,250 DN 150
Nongshim 319,000 DN 500
SGBC 27,900 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 83,900 UP 100
BoryungPharm 15,850 UP 200
L&L 10,750 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,150 DN 700
Shinsegae 210,000 DN 3,000
Hanwha 26,250 DN 250
DB HiTek 37,100 DN 350
CJ 81,400 UP 200
JWPHARMA 34,250 UP 400
LGInt 15,450 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,870 DN 70
DaelimInd 79,400 DN 1,400
Daesang 26,600 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,660 DN 160
Hyundai M&F INS 23,500 UP 850
ORION Holdings 12,600 UP 100
LotteFood 306,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,480 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 171,500 0
KCC 152,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
