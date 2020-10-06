KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKBP 141,000 UP 500
SBC 10,050 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,100 DN 600
Kogas 25,550 DN 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17300 UP400
KiaMtr 50,600 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 127,500 DN 3,500
SK hynix 83,000 DN 200
Youngpoong 473,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 30,800 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,400 DN 50
IlyangPharm 81,700 UP 4,900
Binggrae 58,100 UP 300
GCH Corp 23,250 0
LotteChilsung 88,800 DN 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,570 UP 80
POSCO 202,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 61,900 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 172,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,900 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,785 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 46,650 UP 800
SamsungElec 59,000 UP 300
NHIS 9,280 DN 120
SK Discovery 64,200 UP 700
LS 58,300 UP 1,800
GC Corp 228,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 24,550 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,200 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 436,500 0
KPIC 183,000 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,450 DN 10
SKC 83,000 DN 800
GS Retail 33,450 DN 200
Hanssem 110,000 UP 2,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,450 UP 300
KSOE 83,100 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,300 UP 150
OCI 59,100 DN 400
